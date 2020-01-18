I strongly object to the Trump administration’s very poor and cruel treatment of refugees and immigrants who are fleeing war, violence, extreme poverty, persecution and other dangerous situations.
States and local municipalities should not be given a choice to refuse entrance to these needy people. Nor should the numbers of refugees and immigrants admitted to our nation be drastically limited.
Children and parents should never be separated, and family members should not have to wait for years to join relatives in the United States.
People should not be imprisoned in horrible detention centers while awaiting processing or hearings.
Many refugees and immigrants have walked hundreds of miles to reach our country, or have spent months or years in camps before coming. Their escape from horrible circumstances is truly a life or death matter.
Let us love, accept and honor these brave and desperate children of God with a fast path to citizenship, very much including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients.
All of them deserve peace, love and freedom.
John F. Fueller
Mount Wolf
York County