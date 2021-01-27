Refreshing change of pace (letter) Jan 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Even the most jaded among us has to be encouraged by normal daily press conferences, a coordinated federal response to COVID-19 and the absence of morning tweets calling Lada Gaga a floozy or Garth Brooks a traitor.Kevin Urbansky Rapho Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Lady Gaga Garth Brooks