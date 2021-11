I believe that until we get dark money out of politics, have the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission overturned and pass term limits, nothing in Washington, D.C., will ever change.

Therefore, nothing in Washington will ever change.

When it takes tens of millions of dollars to run for national office and people serve for 20, 30 or more years, it’s a closed, bought-and-paid-for system.

Marc Paul

East Petersburg