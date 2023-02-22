It has been fascinating to watch the previous speaker of our state House suddenly get serious over the rules that govern that body’s actions for each two-year session. For two decades, his party’s rules have given majority leadership and committee chairs near-dictatorial control over what bills get votes in Harrisburg.

When in the majority, state House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler’s party divided House committee memberships as 15 Republicans and 11 Democrats. But, now that the 2022 election cycle has confirmed a one-seat majority for Democrats, Cutler thinks a proposed split of 13 majority seats and 12 minority seats is just fine.

When in the majority, Rep. Cutler’s party routinely drafted the House rules in secret, presenting scores of pages of dense legalese to members literally hours before the first session. Too often, our representatives meekly approved those rules before realizing too late that they had ceded their power to represent us to majority leaders who then used it to ignore public demand for action on bills with strong bipartisan support.

New state House Speaker Mark Rozzi and a bipartisan legislative panel traveled the state to get input from citizens on rules for this session. Citizens begged the panel to draft fair rules that ensure bills with bipartisan support get votes in House committees and on the floor.

The panel is expected to present its proposed rules this week. Cutler demanded that Rozzi make his drafts public as soon as possible, so they can be analyzed.

On that, we agree. Legislators and the public must know and understand what lawmakers are voting on before they vote. I also urge the state Legislature to commit to a longer-term detailed study of rules used in other states to guarantee the kind of bipartisanship and efficiency that’s so deeply lacking in Harrisburg.

Amy Ruffo

Lancaster

Fair Districts PA Volunteer