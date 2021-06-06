When constructed, I hope the new Lancaster County prison ushers in a new era of rehabilitation opportunities, but in my opinion it is misplaced responsibility for correcting criminal behaviors.

Incarceration is a back-end solution that addresses behaviors after people have already broken the law. A jail’s primary function is public safety via incarceration. Any rehabilitation that occurs while in confinement is a secondary but a welcomed byproduct.

If society wants effective reform, I believe it needs to start at the front end, with parenting skills that imbue personal responsibility in children; positive community and religious influences that instill morality; and meaningful basic education that teaches rational thinking — emphasizing that actions have consequences and accountability.

The current carrot/stick principle of incarceration does not seem to be succeeding. For some folks, it is seemingly less painful to go to jail than to obey the law.

I can cite many examples of habitual offenders who repeatedly cycle through the jail system. To them, incarceration is seemingly an acceptable, if not an expected, lifestyle. Rehabilitation programs were available; some individuals just have no desire to change.

I know of one mother who sat in jail at the same time with two of her daughters and three of her sons — and was later followed to jail by numerous grandchildren.

If society wants to reduce crime rates, then influence children with positive motivations early in life — before aberrant behaviors become ingrained. Jail is not life’s locomotive; it is the caboose.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township