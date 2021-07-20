Reports of the U.S. Capitol building being closed made us reflect on previous yearly Manheim Central ninth grade field trips to Washington, D.C.

As participating teacher chaperones, we are proud to have given these students opportunities to experience history and science through visits to museums, Arlington Cemetery and the U.S. Capitol building.

The Capitol tour was always very impressive. Some students took advantage of optional mini-tours, offered by the social studies teacher, to the U.S. Supreme Court building or to their congressman’s office, riding on the subway under the Capitol to the Rayburn House Office Building.

We know these former students appreciate our Capitol and view current events from a different perspective because of the field trips.

Dave Bleil

Landisville

Thomas Mellinger

West Lampeter Township

Richard Walter

East Hempfield Township