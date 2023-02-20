Among many headlines, there is one question: Is this the end of the American empire?

In brief, yes. But not yet.

Our current rules-based civilization is the result of the United States of America coming out on top after World War II. An empire that took long to build came into maturity. He who wins makes the rules.

By empire I mean our “unipolar” civilization dominated, for ill and well, by the United States and NATO. Economic and military dominance go hand in hand.

Consider what might have been, had the U.S. agreed to disband NATO after the Berlin Wall came down and the Soviet Union was dissolved. Many diplomats agreed that was the right thing to do. What if the United States had agreed to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s idea regarding a gradual economic integration of Russia and Europe? It would have been gradual in order to build trust; the Russians remember the horrific slaughter they endured to end the invasions by France and Germany. But the United States said no to this potential Euro-Asian superpower configuration; it would have been a threat to its “unipolar” status and empire.

All empires end. The only question is how to engage that inevitability.

Members of leadership in the Chinese government are calling for a “multipolar,” law-based civilization. That message resonates with many in the global South who remember the colonialism they suffered at the hands of the global North.

Many people around the world do not believe that defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty is the reason for the West’s involvement in that war. They see behind the curtain; the sun is setting on an American empire that’s choosing war.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township