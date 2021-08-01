For several years I have had the privilege of being the liaison between the York County Department of Veterans Affairs and American Legion Post 469 in Wrightsville, whose members placed more than 1,000 flags on graves of veterans in eight burial grounds for Memorial Day.

It is humbling to walk the rows of gravestones with a sheaf of papers and a flag, looking for a name match. Some go unfound.

This year I made a special effort to check the Find a Grave website for many of the unfound. Many were verified with pictures or obituaries that confirmed their status as veterans. One in particular stands out.

At Riverview Cemetery in East Prospect, York County, there is a grave for Aaron Knisley. The Find a Grave website lists him as “Private, Troop A, 21st Reg. PA CAV.” And it states that Knisley “died from wounds received during battle” at age 18 on April 11, 1865, in Amelia County, Virginia.

The Battle of Amelia Springs on April 5, 1865, was one of several cavalry engagements that were part of the Appomattox campaign, which resulted in Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender on April 9, 1865, two days before Aaron Knisley’s death.

There is no picture online of Aaron Knisley’s tombstone, but there is a photo for the one belonging to his father, John Knisley, who died on April 8, 1865, three days before Aaron and three days after the Battle of Amelia Springs. There is another story there.

Pennsylvanians in particular should celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day, acknowledging Aaron Knisley and the role of tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians in freeing our nation from the original sin of slavery and all of its accompanying horrors. What took so long?

Donald Stollenwerk

East Hempfield Township