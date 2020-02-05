I have been reading with great interest for some time now about the endeavor of hospitals, large and small, to have all members of their nursing staff hold degrees.
This is sad in many ways. In doing so, an unbelievable amount of nursing knowledge and experience has been discarded.
Having worked for 25-plus years as an licensed practical nurse, but now retired, I have seen the nursing profession come full circle several times. There have been years of plenty followed by worries that nursing was losing its appeal and not enough students were considering it as a career.
I was lucky enough to have worked in the 1980s, 1990s and into the 2000s, when the words “bath’’ and “backrub’’ were still part of the nurse’s vocabulary.
I make this comment now because, at age 82, I have been both a care “giver” and a care “receiver.’’ As the receiver from the profession I loved, there have been nurse’s aides, LPNs, registered nurses and RNs with bachelor’s degrees who have been magnificent nurses — devoted to their patients’ well-being. But there have also been some who should have been ashamed to call themselves nurses and to take a paycheck.
If you are someone who assists in patient care, but do not have empathy, compassion, patience, kindness, humor, love, tenderness and a true joy in your heart for caring for the sick and suffering, then any and all descriptions of your job status are meaningless.
Virginia Joline
West Lampeter Township