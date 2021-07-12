Still suffering aftershocks from the pandemic — with most of the world stumbling back to life with undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and our country deeply hurting — I was interested (hesitant?) to see how this Fourth of July would go.

We were barbecuing in the front yard, lighting up a campfire, when our Amish neighbors came up the street in their horse and carriage and parked on the hill. Two of our kids ran over to see if they needed help, thinking maybe their horse had gotten spooked by the fireworks.

No, they were just trying to get a better view. So we invited them to join us. Their acceptance of our transracial adoptive family was effortless. Their five children piled out of the carriage, one smaller than the other, in matching dresses, like little nesting dolls.

Our kids gathered around them, helping them put marshmallows on sticks, serving up burgers and sharing sparklers and camping chairs.

Our daughter shined a flashlight on her beaming face and exclaimed, “This is the smile of doing something non-COVIDY!”

When the firework squeals and booms grew quiet and their horseshoe clomps faded back down the hill as we waved goodbye in the darkness, my own smile warmed me with hope for this country. We are all here — from communist China, descendants of slaves and famine-stricken Irish, and those who sought religious freedom — roasting marshmallows as we watch the sky burst into all of the colors of the rainbow. Happy Independence Day.

Charmaine Gaudet

Fulton Township