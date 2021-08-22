I’ve lived a long time and learned a few things. I’ve made many mistakes, but everyone makes mistakes. No one is perfect.

I’m writing on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, and most or all major news programs are dissecting President Joe Biden’s adjustments to his Afghanistan withdrawal program.

There are questions and concerns. I believe some adjustments may be needed, but what do I know?

Biden has professional, knowledgeable and experienced advisers. Even though I’m registered as a Republican, I fully trust Biden.

And what about the people of Afghanistan, the poor souls, with so much poverty? And the Taliban’s beliefs? I’ll pass the judgment to those responsible.

I’ll send prayers to God — you can too! — asking for love, care and a warm, safe place for the people of Afghanistan to lay their heads. Especially for their children and their elders.

May God bless the people of Afghanistan.

Jim Hamaker

Lancaster