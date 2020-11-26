As the late musician Jerry Garcia sang, “What a long, strange trip it’s been.” 2020 has been a uniquely interesting and challenging year for us all. Delivering the 2020 Extraordinary Give was no exception. Nearly everything changed this year, yet our community’s extraordinary generosity still managed to shine more brightly than ever before!

On Friday, Nov. 20, our community came “together” in spirit and generosity to raise $13,439,850 for the 522 participating community benefit organizations. That’s an eye-popping $560,000 an hour, $9,333 per minute, or $155 each and every second of the day. What an extraordinary 24 hours!

At nearly $25 per Lancaster County resident, the Extraordinary Give is the largest per capita giving day in the world.

The Extraordinary Give brings our unique and diverse community together to celebrate our collective generosity and to build on the possibilities for our future. This day is a chance for organizations to tell their stories of impact, raise tens of thousands of dollars to support their missions and meet hundreds of first-time donors.

We are proud to be part of a community filled with individuals who care passionately about Lancaster County. We hope that each and every person who donated, celebrated or supported the Extraordinary Give in any way takes great pride in being part of this unique event.

This day wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of our presenting sponsors, Rodgers & Associates and High Foundation; premier plus sponsor, The Steinman Foundation/LNP Media Group; and all of our corporate sponsors.

On behalf of the board and staff at the Lancaster County Community Foundation, the 522 participating organizations and the 545,000 residents of Lancaster County who are not only contributors but also the ultimate beneficiaries of the event, we extend our deepest gratitude.

As we wrap up the long, strange trip that we call 2020, let’s give each other the gift of health and safety by maintaining social distance, wearing masks in public settings and washing our hands frequently. While giving thanks this year might be around smaller tables and through Zoom calls, we will look forward to celebrating our community’s immense generosity on Nov. 19, 2021, when we come together again to create something extraordinary.

Samuel J. Bressi

President and CEO

Lancaster County Community Foundation