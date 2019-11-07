Following the Oct. 25 letter (“Reasonable people can compromise”) about reasonable gun control measures, I confess that, beginning in the 1940s, I was a member of the National Rifle Association and later the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association.
In those days, the NRA was a collection of sportsmen and gun tinkerers who enjoyed the monthly magazine American Rifleman, which contained useful information on hunting, target shooting and gunsmithing.
The NRA wasn’t a political lobbying group. I earned my sharpshooter medal at Scout camp and owned many guns. Gravitating to muzzle loaders, I participated in shoots with muzzle loaders of my own building. In 2005, my wife finally convinced me that owning guns was not “Quakerly,” so I sold the lot.
The Second Amendment applied to muzzle-loading guns owned by citizen members of state militias. In my opinion, there’s no justification for civilians to own military-type firearms. Semi- and fully automatic guns are not appropriate for hunting or target shooting; where’s the sport in getting off 10 shots in 2 seconds? Hunting with a single-shot rifle or shotgun requires marksmanship and real hunting skills.
Most countries have strict rules about gun ownership: To obtain a permit, one must: a) belong to a gun club and b) pass a test on gun handling and safety. The result is many fewer gun-related fatalities per capita than in the USA.
The mere presence of guns leads to their use. Many concerned people have offered reasonable control measures that would allow responsible gun ownership. We must give them serious consideration.
Charles B. Lane
Lancaster Township