Borrowing a line from “The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayam”: into “the fire of spring your winter garment of repentance fling.” Translated, it is time for political renewal.

I delight in the sight of spring’s early signets, crocus and daffodils. So irresistibly they come forth from winter’s hibernation. How do they draw such beauty from Earth’s drab soil?

Democracy is a delicate flower in the hands of hope. Its beauty lies in the character of our relationships. Empathy is its lifeblood.

A constitution gives the democratic process a framework, but civility and trust are its endurance. Equality provides a foundation. Justice adjudicates imbalances in power and benefits. For democracy to work, each person seeks to feel what others feel and needs to listen to what others say.

Counterposed: Malice inflicts many wounds. Hatred is an injury to democracy, spread by those who are still lost in prejudice and fear. Prevarication infects the body politic with perfidy. Even deeper into the darkness of chaos is the virus of conspiracy, virulent unto fatality.

Holy days designate the return of life from the dearth of winter’s spiritual sleep. Pesach liberates us from oppressive negativity, freeing us to do unto others as we would they did to us. Easter resurrects us from the numbing cold of cynical, naysaying politics.

Spring is a thing of nature; democracy is a blossoming of the spirit.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown