About 100 years ago, while jailed for insurrection, Adolf Hitler collected his thoughts and began writing “Mein Kampf” and organizing the Nazi Party.

Ten days before my writing of this letter, Australia extended the ban on neo-Nazi symbols beyond the states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Ten hours before my writing of this letter, I was shocked, speechless and on the verge of tears with the sudden, silent appearance of two Nazi flags late in the show at Servant Stage’s production of “The Sound of Music.”

The placement and timing were appropriate, but I was unprepared. A flood of memories rushed over me. I had loved the music from this play for many years, but I had not always reflected on the horrific situation that people in Austria and other parts of Europe suffered at the hands of Nazi Germany.

Sadly, the neo-Nazi movement in our country is still able to survive. Recall with me the strong prophetic words of the Hebrew prophet Isaiah, still relevant today:

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter” (Isaiah 5:20).

Let us not be duped!

I pause to say thanks for the message of that musical, for the quality performances Servant Stage brings to its audiences in an interesting and generous marketing model and finally for the many outstanding public performances and spaces shared by Lancaster Bible College.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township