Thank you for the challenge issued in your July 4 editorial to study the Declaration of Independence (“Read the words of our founders”). I took it. Digging deeper into the actual history of those times brings a new understanding of why this nation was formed and the significance of the protests by Black Lives Matter, as well as by the Lakota at Mount Rushmore.

Grievance No. 27 of the Declaration of Independence is especially important, as it brings to light America’s two-fold original sin of slavery and the genocide of Indigenous peoples.

Going forward, we might want to extend this holiday and begin on July 2, when independence was actually declared. Use the time between July 2 and July 4 to tell the true story, and continue to make the changes necessary so the celebration on the Fourth of July can eventually bring the myth we love so much into reality for all. We can’t change the past, but let us at least be honest about it.

I applaud the local examples I have seen in this publication. I know I, personally, have much to learn.

In the words of our president on this year’s Fourth of July: “There have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present.” It is time to stop.

Rick Stamm

East Lampeter Township