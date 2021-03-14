In Matthew 25:31-46, the loving God offers judgment of our compassion. “Just as you did to the least of these ... you did to me.” Jesus assumes the role of the poor, the hungry, the homeless, the prisoner. He presents to us in their form and tests our response to their condition. He implores us to broaden our empathy for the suffering of others and to broaden our compassion to alleviate that suffering.

It is our compassionate response that becomes the focus of judgment as sheep and goats. We are asked to acknowledge our sin with humility, and to dutifully address the needs of others. Apathy and indifference belong to the goats.

Constant reflection and a growth mindset help us develop our empathy and compassion. Are we considering and addressing the needs of the neediest? Do all aspects of our lives address this? Do we consider the needs of our family members, neighbors and strangers? Do we consider those who are different, not in our cliques?

Can devotion to work and service suffice? If I work hard to provide excellent service, does that help me meet others’ needs?

Do our politics matter? How about dutifully paying taxes for government programs that help the poor, needy and elderly? How about government policy that creates opportunity for the less privileged? Do our hearts have room for minorities and immigrants here illegally? Should diplomacy outweigh militarism in our foreign policy?

The breadth of these verses requires deep reflection. Empathy and compassion require reflection and development.

Ajay Marwaha

East Lampeter Township