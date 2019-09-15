I have read Ismail Smith-Wade-El’s commentary in the Sept. 8 Sunday LNP (“It’s imperative we face the truths about slavery”), in which he condemned the United States for having had legal slavery from the 17th century to the 19th, followed by segregation of certain American citizens until today. It is not my purpose to attempt to justify slavery, or any other iniquity which may have happened here.
Slavery has been extant since time immemorial. It came to this part of the Earth in 1619, when an English ship captured African natives aboard a Portuguese slave ship. The English vessel took them to Jamestown, Virginia Colony, and sold them there. When the British colonized the East Coast, they brought in African slaves to do the hard work of primitive farming.
On Aug. 1, 1834, the British Parliament ended legal slavery in the British Empire. It took the Civil War, with over 600,000 casualties, and the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, to end it here.
As I look on the country that I voluntarily, and proudly, served from 1952 to 1954, I know we are a nation of mostly very decent, law-abiding citizens, which God has blessed mightily. We have helped many people in every country on this Earth, and we have also, unfortunately, hurt some people. Yet no other nation has done more to help those in need anywhere than these United States of America.
Robert L. Wichterman
Lancaster