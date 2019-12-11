The holiday season is upon us and, as a gift to ourselves and the world, let us take a moment — a quiet and thoughtful moment — and consider how we spend our money as individuals and as a nation during what is meant to be a time of gratitude, reflection and relinquishing.
As a nation, we spend close to $700 billion per year on military and defense-related items. The increase alone in our defense budget from 2018 to 2019 was more than the entire defense budget of Russia.
As for holiday shopping, Americans will spend more than $465 billion on Christmas gifts this year. Meanwhile, almost 1 billion people do not have adequate food. As many as 1.6 billion people lack adequate housing. Over half the world lacks access to essential health services.
If we were to take 1% of the gross domestic product of the world’s most affluent countries, we could cure all these ills. One percent — to end world hunger, to provide shelter and medical care to all. These are human lives at stake. And we have more than enough resources to help them.
This year, and every year forward, press your elected officials to end this great injustice. Get them to reorder their priorities and our nation’s priorities. It can be done. Turn that gift of a quiet and thoughtful moment into continuous action. What better time to start than in this season of radical love?
Brad Wolf
Lancaster