If the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature is truly concerned about the majority will of the people, as state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and state Sen. Scott Martin noted in the July 25 article “GOP tactic tips power balance,” why not require that any referendum on a constitutional amendment be included as part of the open November general election ballot, rather than the closed May primary ballot? That would make it much easier for independent voters to weigh in.

Neal Migdon

East Hempfield Township