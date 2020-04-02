Here we go again: the touting of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments in the March 9 letter “Reelect Smucker to help Trump." Very convenient to quote the Heritage Foundation as a fact-checker without revealing what these 15 so-called true statements are.

It would take too much space to correct all of this writer’s misinformation; however, I’ll do my best.

1. Manufacturing lost jobs last year in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Trump promised a renaissance.

2. Total size of the U.S. workforce wasn’t high even before the economic slowdown (Trump uses confusing statistics).

3. U.S. economic growth was 2.3% last year — not the 3 or 4% promised by Trump.

4. Tax cuts by Trump didn’t work. Business investment has steadily declined.

5. The trade deficit has worsened under Trump.

6. Trump is taking credit for the gas production boom that started under President Barack Obama in 2009.

7. Trump has no plan for people with preexisting conditions; as many as 133 million people would be affected if Trump does away with this aspect of “Obamacare.”

8. This one is laughable: Trump is claiming credit for the Veterans Choice Program, which was passed in 2014 under Obama.

There are plenty more but not enough space.

I’ll finish this with the disbandment of the executive branch’s global health team in 2018 and Trump’s proposed funding cuts for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (think coronavirus). How’s that for intelligent thinking?

Sure, go ahead and vote for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. You’ll get plenty more of the above-mentioned travesties.

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township