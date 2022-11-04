When will local Republicans stop poaching popular Democratic ideas to win elections? Republican candidate April Weaver’s latest mailer promises to reduce inflation, lower taxes, help small businesses, increase access to health care and create stronger schools in the 96th Legislative District. These are issues that Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla already prioritizes.

In June, Sturla proposed legislation to stop price-gouging on petroleum. It’s now in committee, and if the Republican-controlled General Assembly passes it, it would help to control inflated gas prices.

As a member of the state House Urban Affairs Committee, Sturla secured state funds to improve infrastructure and support small businesses, resulting in new jobs. He continues to sponsor legislation increasing the minimum wage.

Sturla supports public schools as a member of both the Basic Education Funding and Special Education Funding commissions. He advocates for quality education for all children, fair funding for every school and transparent accounting practices that let taxpayers/parents see where their money goes. He also supports lowering property taxes by reducing Pennsylvania’s reliance on these taxes for school funding.

Sturla has already improved access to health care, sponsoring several increases to Children’s Health Insurance Program funding and expanding prescription assistance for seniors. He continues to support women’s right to choose.

As a bonus, Sturla works to improve the well-being of working families. He sponsored tax breaks encouraging property owners to repair deteriorating properties, giving families safe, affordable housing. He’s a longtime supporter of paid family medical leave.

Let’s reelect Mike Sturla, the Democrat whose legislative work continues to benefit voters in the state’s 96th Legislative District.

Kathy Trippe-McRee

Manheim Township