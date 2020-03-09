Despite the numerous letters from liberals who criticize Congressman Lloyd Smucker for his support of President Donald Trump’s policies, I strongly believe Smucker should be commended.
After the State of the Union speech, the Heritage Foundation did a fact check and confirmed that 15 of the president’s claims were true. When you evaluate honestly the state of the economy, it’s obvious that it never has been better — not only for the middle-class workers, who have received significant pay raises, but also for minority groups and small businesses. This has resulted from the tax bill and the president’s elimination of many of Barack Obama’s business-crippling regulations.
Major action has been taken to correct the many problems with Veterans Affairs’ handling of our veterans, as well as ensuring that they can use their local doctors at the government’s expense when VA service isn’t available in a timely fashion. Also, our military members have received a well-deserved pay raise.
Finally, Trump took steps to revise sentencing rules that had caused many minorities to be incarcerated excessively for minor crimes.
In less than three years, Trump has accomplished more that benefited this nation than any of our previous presidents, including Ronald Reagan, in their full terms in office.
For Trump to continue being this effective during his second term, it is imperative that the Republican Party regain control of the dysfunctional House. The reelection of Lloyd Smucker is a vital step we should take.
Frank C. Fryburg
Manheim Township