The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impressed upon us the need for food and has further educated us on how it moves from farm to table.

Russell Redding, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, has estimated that one-third of all food goes uneaten, due to waste. This estimate is about the same worldwide. Through the department’s Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, producers are reimbursed for harvesting, processing, packing and transporting donated food for charitable distribution.

In less-developed countries, the waste is usually unintentional — due to rot and spoilage. In wealthier countries, waste is often willful, with retailers and consumers rejecting food due to size or appearance. Or, sometimes they simply are ordering, buying or serving too much.

Project Drawdown is a comprehensive plan consisting of at least 80 ranked solutions to reduce global warming over a 30-year period. Surprisingly, the third-most effective solution is reducing food waste.

However, all solutions must be implemented to achieve this. Food production in developed countries requires many resources — seeds, fuel, land, labor, money, packaging, and refrigeration. At every stage of food production, greenhouse gases are emitted. When food is dumped into landfills, the resulting methane produced is 20 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. The food we waste accounts for roughly 8% of global emissions.

What we can do as individuals is shop wisely, save leftovers, consume less red meat and compost garbage. (The Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority burns garbage, but composting is preferable.) These actions will both save us money and help our environment

Wayne Olson

Manheim