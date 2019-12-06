Over the past few years, I have noticed several local businesses moving away from single-use plastics. This is such an encouraging sign, as plastic pollution poses one of the biggest threats to life on Earth today.
The Sept. 16 LancasterOnline editorial, “Praise for Stauffers of Kissel Hill’s move away from single-use plastic bags,” notes that some prominent Pennsylvania cities, including Harrisburg and Philadelphia, are looking to pass plastic bans. As Lancaster City Council moves ahead with its climate action plan, I wonder if it would be willing to include a section on reducing plastic waste.
Following the changes to recycling in 2018, most single-use plastics used in the food industry cannot be recycled. This means that the plastic is ending up in landfills where it remains — forever. Seriously, plastic never really goes away. It just breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces called “microplastics” that release greenhouse gases and can more easily slip into waterways.
Every day, Americans throw away 70 million plastic bags — this is a shocking number. The best way to address this issue is to reduce the amount of single-use plastics we use.
Today, I encourage everyone who reads this to write a letter to Mayor Danene Sorace and City Council members and tell them that you support implementing a bag ban in the City of Lancaster. Write to the commissioners and get a countywide ban, too. I know this won’t solve the entire plastic pollution problem, but we have to start somewhere.
Ashton Clatterbuck
Holtwood