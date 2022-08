There is something I’d like to tell the politicians in Harrisburg. They told us years ago about getting rid of property taxes for seniors, which I haven’t seen yet. But so many seniors are losing their homes because of high taxes.

So, instead of filling your pockets with increases in your pensions and salaries, do something about this for once and lower our property taxes.

You’re not working for the people of Pennsylvania.

Erma Martin

Ephrata Township