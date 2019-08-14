I recently visited New Mexico for a swimming competition. I visited the capital, Albuquerque. I was surprised to learn that there are 70 members of the House of Representatives and 42 members of the Senate. But I also learned that the Legislature convenes each year on the third Tuesday in January and the sessions last 60 days in odd-numbered years. New Mexico’s citizen-legislators receive no salary. They do receive a per diem and mileage for attending sessions.

When I got home, I researched a few statistics regarding state legislatures. Nevada has 21 House and 42 Senate members. They meet February through June and earn $142 a day while in session. Tennessee has 99 in the House and 33 in the Senate, who meet January through May (90 days) and earn $22,000.

Pennsylvania has 203 representatives and 50 senators, who meet year-round and earn at least $88,600. Oregon has 60 members in the House and 30 members in the Senate, meeting from January to June (160 days) and earning $24,000 per year.

Finally, New Hampshire has a citizen Legislature, so called because members aren’t professional politicians, as they come from a variety of occupations, including the self-employed, retired, homemakers, students and lawyers. They meet 30 days. They’re paid $200 per term plus mileage. Because of their added duties, the speaker of the House and the Senate president receive $250 per term.

I’m thinking that the proposed bill in Pennsylvania to reduce the numbers in the state Legislature seems to make sense.

Judith Anttonen

Millersville