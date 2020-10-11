The Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act, which is contained in state House Bill 2638 and state Senate Bill 1242, has been introduced by state Rep. Wendi Thomas, R-Bucks, and state Sen. Thomas Killion, R-Delaware.

The two bills introduce transparency into the approval process for district mapping each decade. Unlike previous redistricting, under these bills the mapmakers must “show their work” when deciding district maps. They must open the process to the public and acknowledge public input and concerns. Existing constitutional requirements of contiguity and compactness are reinforced and measured.

The bills provide enforceable limits on splitting counties beyond what is required by population. There is also a prohibition against dividing voting precincts — 53 of which were split in state House districts during the last cycle.

If this act is passed before the new post-census mapping in 2021, voters can be guaranteed transparency and a degree of accountability we have never enjoyed.

The nonpartisan good government group Fair Districts PA supports these bills. Measurable, enforceable criteria can ameliorate the worst ills of partisan gerrymandering. Visit FairDistrictsPA.com for more info on the bills and what they mean for voters.

Patricia Rooney

Volunteer

Fair Districts PA

Honey Brook