Redistricting is so 18th-century. In my view, it was part of a good Constitution when there were 13 states with a total population of about 4 million people. It was good when people could not travel faster than horses, good when people could not be heard beyond the sound of their voices, and good when only a few newspapers carried news to the public. There was a need for everyone to have a representative within walking distance.

But in modern times, since we are only represented in Congress by a local representative — and not by our ideals and diversities — we created a need for lobbies, political action committees and the like.

We consider our Founding Fathers and the U.S. Constitution to be nearly sacred. But remember that they were not fully in accord. For example, Thomas Jefferson was unable to sign the Constitution because he was in France, but remarked in a Nov. 13, 1787, letter, “There are very good articles in it: and very bad.” Also in that letter, Jefferson raised the idea of amending or rewriting the Constitution about every 20 years.

We are now in the 21st century and are so different from the nation of the 1780s. We are a nation of 50 states and about 330 million people — far more diverse than that time. Our technological advances have been immeasurable. We now can interact with people across the nation as easily as across the street.

In my view, we no longer need to be represented merely by geography. We should be better represented in Congress by our ideals, beliefs, genders, races and our other diversities.

Herb High

Lancaster