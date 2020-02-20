I’m co-coordinator of Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA. We have been working really hard over the past year organizing against UPMC for what it has done to our community and demanding the Lancaster city administration do what is right by the people they represent and hold the nonprofit corporation UPMC accountable for its actions.
We have done research, community outreach, taken our fight to Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., and gained much support from many organizations that are a part of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
We have discovered that 28% of Lancaster County’s population is poor or low income. That means 28% are either living in poverty or are one $400 emergency away from living in poverty, according to those who produced the Poor People’s Campaign audit and moral budget, “Souls of Poor Folk,” which was delivered to Congress in June 2019.
We also learned that from fiscal year 2017-2018 to fiscal year 2018-2019, those experiencing homelessness in Lancaster at one point or another has risen by about 50%. Penn State’s 2018 five-county health assessment showed that Lancaster County had a primary care and dental provider ratio that was worse than the state of Pennsylvania and the entire nation.
If we are going to redevelop the old St. Joseph Hospital, we must do it the right way. To learn more or to get involved, sign up at putpeoplefirstpa.org and poorpeoplescampaign.org.
Matthew Rosing
Lancaster