Three years ago this week, Rita Smith-Wade-El passed away. She was my neighbor on Virginia Avenue, my colleague at Millersville University and my good friend for more than three decades.

In our community, we recognized her wit, wisdom and educational practice enough to name a school in her memory. Yet I am acutely aware that we seem to be drifting further from — not closer toward — her vision that we are all children of nature’s God, and that we should and could be brothers and sisters to one another — even and especially across racial and political lines.

So today, I rededicate myself to acting as if Rita were right. I invite you to do the same.

Barbara Stengel

Lancaster