When the Route 30 bypass was reconstructed several years ago, I was pleasantly surprised that red roses were painted onto the overpass embankments. Now, however, the roses are faded, and it looks much worse than if the roses had never been painted in the first place.

Is anyone responsible for keeping these looking good? If no governmental entity will do it, is there a local painting contractor who would do it?

They were gems when new. It would be nice to have them rejuvenated to their former beauty.

Edward Garrity

Manheim Township