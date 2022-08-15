We previously lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which for a time had red-light cameras at all of the main intersections.

It was determined that the cameras were actually more of a hazard, causing more accidents than they deterred. So the city had them removed.

Drivers were running yellow lights, so as not to hit the red lights, and they ended up running more red lights than they had before the installation of the cameras.

Not just that, but the cost of tracking down people to pay all the fines was an exhausting expense.

I believe it would be better if Lancaster city traffic lights gave an additional two to three seconds between changes at intersections. If the red stayed on just a little bit longer, it would make for safer crossings of cars and pedestrians.

Installing red-light cameras would be a huge expense for the city, and the entity reaping the most benefit would be the company installing those cameras. That’s what happened in Albuquerque.

R.L. Leonard

East Hempfield Township