Several recent letters, an editorial and a news story in LNP | LancasterOnline dealt with Lancaster city potentially installing red-light cameras. Speed cameras were also mentioned.

In my view, all of this is very bad for drivers and residents. We need best-practice engineering and enforcement of traffic laws. We do not need poor engineering and predatory ticketing of safe drivers for profit, which has become a problem nationwide.

Automated enforcement has been shown to increase the number of crashes, make a lot of errors, ticket our best drivers and remove our rights. If I could suggest three things, I would say to post 85th-percentile speed limits, make the yellow-light interval longer at traffic lights and post fewer stop signs.

Recent data from Chicago showed that aggressive ticketing made safety worse. The city seemingly wanted to ticket every vehicle that moved, but safety got worse! This is not an isolated case, since you can easily find municipalities across the nation seeking to make pretty much every driver a violator. Decades of data prove that policies like Lancaster's Vision Zero plan are a failure.

I believe that we must tell our state legislators to repeal every form of automated traffic enforcement and never allow municipal police radar. We must tell Lancaster city officials to not put in red-light cameras. It is also important to note that Lancaster city cannot currently put in red-light cameras.

Information about what can and cannot be done according to current laws in recent coverage and conversation has, in my view, been confusing and at times inaccurate.

James Sikorski Jr.

Pennsylvania advocate, National Motorists Association

Wapwallopen, Luzerne County