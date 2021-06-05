What is happening to America? Mass shootings have become an almost daily occurrence. We have out-of-control weather, social unrest, mental breakdowns, despair, rising crime and political betrayal. Some higher education professors are seemingly leading students toward a life of hopelessness by denying God as the creator of the universe. And these are just openers for the upheaval America finds itself in today.

And why all this? Just consider how far we’ve torn ourselves from what I view as our founding principles on marriage, gender identity, life inside the mother’s womb and the nuclear family.

Many in America have turned away from the Ten Commandments, a good work ethic and prioritized living. Pleasure and whatever feels good have seemingly taken their place.

There are escalating red flags everywhere. But there’s still hope. Yet I believe the only true hope is for a great awakening in the Lord Jesus Christ and the God of the Bible. God will still heal our land if we’ll only repent and turn to him. (And God forbid if the Biden administration takes “In God we trust” off our currency).

Homer Snavely

Cleona