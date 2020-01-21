I would like to respond to the Jan. 6 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial, “Red flag law needed in Pa.’’
Pennsylvania law already allows for temporary emergency involuntary examination and treatment of a person who poses an immediate threat to themselves or others.
With proposed red flag laws, the supposed dangerous person is left in public, but their firearms are seized. Think about that: You leave the person in place, but confiscate their gun. Doesn’t that seem a lot more about the gun than actually about the person being a threat? No wonder these laws are a top priority among gun control groups.
In some states, red flag laws allow police to seize a person’s firearm based solely on a tip from someone who might have misunderstood what the person said or may not like them. This happened to Stephen Nichols in Tisbury, Massachusetts, as reported by multiple news outlets.
With these red flag laws, you are guilty until you can prove your innocence down the road — and we are talking about a constitutional right? You may experience lost time from work, hearings, lawyers’ fees etc., just to get your property returned.
These red flag laws are so unconstitutional and ripe for abuse that they should never be considered in Pennsylvania.
Frank Groff
Mount Joy Township