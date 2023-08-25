Is convenience more important than life?

Something that is sure to strike some visitors to Lancaster County is the excessive use of plastic bags. In grocery stores, many people seem to want everything they buy to get its own bag, and then they put all the small bags into a bigger bag.

Or take LNP | LancasterOnline, which published the great tips about Plastic Free July in the July 12 article “Bulking up,” but delivers the newspaper to my relative’s house in a plastic bag. If all the houses on that street near Ephrata get home delivery, that’s more than 10,000 bags a year.

To look at it another way: If each of Lancaster County’s approximately 200,000 families gets 10 plastic bags a week from the grocery store, and every copy of LNP | LancasterOnline is delivered in a bag, we could be disposing of more than 100 million plastic bags every year.

Recycling is largely a fairy tale. These bags litter parks and fields, get caught in trees and are carried down streams to rivers, lakes and the ocean. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is mostly composed of plastics, is twice the size of Texas. Plastics can be deadly to wildlife and are likely harmful to people. Plastic bags can leach thousands of different chemicals, some of which are known to cause cancer, into the environment.

Plastics also degrade into microplastic particles, which can be absorbed into people’s blood and brains, and have been found in human placentas. Self-interest and concern for wildlife both urge us to sharply reduce our use of plastics.

Eric Wolf

Ramsey County

Minnesota

Editor’s note: Justin Bucks, president of Susquehanna Printing, which prints this daily newspaper, said that to “minimize our consumption of plastic, over time we have reduced the thickness of the bags we use to the minimum thickness possible while still maximizing protection of the newspapers from the elements.”