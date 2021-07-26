Recently we discovered cup stacking contests featuring single-use plastics. These illustrate our growing disposal problem.

But cutting back on cup flipping and cup stacking will not be sufficient. Before we decide to throw something “away” — wherever “away” is — we must consider how it could be repaired, renewed or repurposed.

Any object we must dispose of must be put into an established recycling system. Throw plant-derived food waste onto the compost pile. Sort plastics, glass, metals and paper products, and then return them for recycling.

Beaches and waterways strewn with plastics and other forms of trash suggest we haven’t acknowledged that virtually everything is recyclable.

In many European countries, neat, attractive recycling containers of various sorts are placed in convenient sites throughout most cities. These discourage people from littering and also help ensure that waste will be recycled.

Worldwide, scientists seek better ways to recycle everything, such as methane recovered from garbage digested without oxygen (anaerobically). When combined with carbon dioxide directly from factory stacks, this can produce fuel for airplanes.

Several types of plastics can be made into fabrics and rugs. We must engage in more habits and good practices that will result in cleaner streets, less-stressed sewage systems, less destruction of natural habitats of animals and better health for humans.

Avoiding single-use plastics is a good start. Buying less and reusing our reflective metal containers for fresh water will hasten our success in this venture to clean up waterways and drinking water sources for our children and their children.

It works at Landis Homes! How about for you?

Morgan Brown

Ipswich, Massachusetts

Kenneth Brown

Manheim Township