I’d like to speak to both Joe Biden supporters and Donald Trump supporters:

Our country is at a pivotal point, with two completely different directions on which voters were able to make their choice.

I’m genuinely happy for those of you who voted for Biden, but I’m also saddened for those of you who voted for Trump. We, as a nation, must believe that this election was fair.

So, if Biden supporters truly believe that their candidate legitimately won and a large portion of Trump supporters truly believe that their candidate was cheated, shouldn’t we do a recount? I would think that Biden’s people would feel confident that the results would be the same and Trump’s people would know for sure if this was a legitimate election.

If we do find out there was corruption but it doesn’t change the result, at least those voters would have the satisfaction that those who didn’t have integrity would be held accountable.

We can’t spend the next four years like the last four years, with polar opposite thoughts on who deserves to be in the White House. Even with having opposing views on what direction this country should take, I hope we all can find common ground that the most important matter is free and fair elections. Our republic depends on it!

Lori Sangrey

Manor Township