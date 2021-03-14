So, Pennsylvania Republicans have rebuked U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his courage and moral integrity in voting for our U.S. Constitution and democratic government, and against violence, anarchy and tyranny?

Sen. Toomey is an honorable man — a man of courage, principle and integrity. I believe he deserves admiration and gratitude, not rebuke or censure. It is my hope that Toomey will continue to be a leader in this country.

This rebuke is, for me, the last straw. I have been a conservative, registered Republican for 64 years, but former President Donald Trump’s actions following the November 2020 election and the events of Jan. 6 and 7 have forced me to reconsider my party affiliation.

The Republican Party, in my view, no longer stands for the ideals and principles for which I stand. However, I shall remain a registered Republican until 2022, in order to vote in the primary election against “my” Republican representatives who sought to nullify my (in-person) November 2020 vote, and who voted for anarchy and sedition.

Loretta Risser

Pequea Township