I would hope that the Lancaster Parking Authority is seeking more than a budget reconciliation with respect to the proposed art installation at the Christian Street Garage overlooking Ewell Plaza (“Board delays art bid vote,” Feb. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Given the permanence of what is at stake, I also would hope that Mayor Danene Sorace and the authority would see fit to amend the contract, if necessary, for the city’s best interests, rather than characterizing the authority’s responsibility as that of a “developer” complying with its approval.

Within a one-block radius of this site, I have too often seen the community tire of something and redesign it later. When I first saw this proposal, I had a sense it might some day fall into that category, as well.

If in fact this closely echoes one or more designs from other cities, I cannot see an expenditure of the magnitude stated for a copycat design. Perhaps I’m a voice in the wilderness — a Johnny-come-lately — but I’m always impressed by the major wall paintings reflecting the locals’ people and culture.

D.E. LeFever

Former Lancaster city and county solicitor

West Lampeter Township