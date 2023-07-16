Bidenomics is a failure. Nearly 60% of Americans say their finances are causing them some level of stress, according to a recent Bankrate survey. Credit card debt is absolutely out of control.

Inflation was caused by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act flooding the economy with $1.9 trillion in 2021. It paid some people more to not work than what they made when they did work.

Recent estimates show that more than $200 billion distributed through the Paycheck Protection Program and the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan from March 2020 to January 2022 went to potentially fraudulent recipients. It’s time to make government employees do their jobs.

Biden essentially bought votes in the 2020 presidential election by promising college loan debt relief, even while there were news clips of both him and then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he didn’t have the authority to do it.

What Biden promises next will be interesting. And how about the people who actually paid off their student loans or people who realized college was not affordable?

The news of Hunter Biden’s laptop being covered up by the mainstream media, FBI and others in 2020 resulted in Biden being elected, because even the Democrats couldn’t vote for socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Without that cover-up, Trump would probably still be president, and even if you hate him, it couldn’t be any worse than what we have now.

Hopefully, people who voted for Biden and the Democratic policies will reconsider their choice next time, because the choice of Biden is a failure. And heaven forbid Biden gets impeached and convicted by the U.S. Senate, because Vice President Kamala Harris is an even worse alternative than Biden.

John Nickle

Manheim Township