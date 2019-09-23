It is a source of happiness to us all that downtown Lancaster city is undergoing a fine renaissance. After some dreadful stumbles in the 1970s and ’80s, we understand our heritage and are improving our city in attractive ways that make real sense.
Even the blight in the second block of North Queen Street is finally being reversed. We have attractive venues like the Ware Center. The new Fulton Theatre project is a cause to celebrate. We have a vibrant array of studios and restaurants.
Our train station has been restored to its former attractiveness. Lancaster Central Market goes from strength to strength. Our convention center attracts important clients, bringing additional revenue to the city.
Young people are electing to stay in Lancaster and not move on. This is a positive change for a city in America’s so-called Rust Belt.
If the city wants to continue to plan for the best future development, addressing pedestrian, residential, business and preservation interests, then it should consider eliminating tractor-trailer traffic from downtown altogether. We have an ancient system of sewers and aqueducts under our streets that should be protected from the pounding of oversized vehicles.
Using planning tools to downgrade city street designations from secondary highways to collector streets could accomplish this task. This kind of strategy works well in areas of the country undergoing the kind of changes we are seeing in Lancaster. Burbank, California, has transformed its city center by reconsidering its traffic patterns. We should do the same.
Tom and Kathy Godfrey
Manheim Township