Although my grandparents fled from poverty and Nazi fascism, on behalf of white descendants of European immigrants, I would like to extend my deepest apologies and sympathies to the ancestors of both Native Americans and African Americans for all the many atrocities foisted upon them in the brief history of our flawed nation.

Our shortsighted founding white European fathers, from whatever European country of origin they came, allowed these atrocities to occur in the name of “the great experiment.” The Second Amendment specifically gave all white male settlers the right to “bear arms” in order to defend themselves from Native American uprisings and also to subjugate enslaved African Americans, according to Carol Anderson in her book, “The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America.”

Thus it can be deduced that the United States of America was founded on the blood of genocide and the curse of slavery. This horrendous stain in our history continues to haunt us. And we are paying the price of this original sin with both systemic inequality and gun violence.

Only when we reconcile to this fact will we finally be able to move forward and come together as one people to solve our many problems. To become a safer country and a stronger democracy. Where all men, and all women, endowed by their creator, regardless of race, creed, color, religion or national origin are all given equal rights, equal protections and equal opportunities under the laws of this United States of America.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township