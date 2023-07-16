I have just read the column by Shirley Hershey Showalter, “ ‘Grandmas for Love’ member from Lititz challenges Moms for Liberty,” which was published in the July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

As we seem to be in the 2024 election cycle, I would like to recommend reading the 2022 book “Not in It to Win It: Why Choosing Sides Sidelines the Church” by Andy Stanley.

Yes, he is a Christian pastor and, yes, it is written from a Christian perspective. I don’t care what you “know” or “think” you know about Stanley, but the points he makes are applicable to whichever side of the political spectrum or belief system you might fall on.

I do not make any commission on the sale of the book, and it should not be hard to find at many booksellers.

Before you start accusing others, pointing fingers or calling names, please read the book.

Charlie Smith

West Lampeter Township