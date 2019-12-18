Researchers have found that Fox News isn’t effective at informing Americans. A 2012 study by Fairleigh Dickinson University found that those who regularly watch Fox News knew less about issues than those who watched no news at all. And since the Trump presidency, it’s only gotten worse.
In an important new book, “Foxocracy: Inside the Network’s Playbook of Tribal Warfare,” former Fox News contributor and guest host Tobin Smith exposes how Fox News uses psychology to manipulate and misinform viewers. Fox knows just the right buttons to push to keep viewers in a perpetual loop of fear and anger.
Smith writes, “Fox News’ tribal white identity programming is almost perfectly manufactured and published according to the formula and rules of creating great propaganda that the late Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels wrote in his perfectly named book, ‘How to Make Great Propaganda.’ ”
Smith then demonstrates the similarities between the way Fox News presents information to viewers and Nazi propaganda techniques.
Smith is deeply regretful of the damage to our country that he participated in at Fox News. The book should be required reading for everyone who wants to become a more informed citizen.
Steve Jones
East Hempfield Township