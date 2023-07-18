Then-President Donald Trump walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1, 2020, for a photo opportunity. He held up a Bible for the reporters, one of whom asked, “Is that your Bible?” The reporter should have asked, “Have you ever read it?”

Discerning people of faith recognized this event as a patent display of extrinsic religion. (Those who practice intrinsic religion live their religion’s values, principles, ethics, etc. Those who practice extrinsic religion use their religion for personal gain.)

Likewise, election denier Mike Lindell prominently wears a cross around his neck in his My Pillow commercials. Like the Bible in Trump’s photo opportunity, Lindell is using a religious symbol to curry favor with adherents of a religious tradition — while his personal life contradicts the integrity of the symbol he is wearing.

Discerning people of faith do well to take offense at secular, public figures who conscript symbols of the sacred for personal advantage.

Haydn McLean

New Holland