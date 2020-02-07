For several years, I and others have been critical of police departments not issuing citations to bicyclists who break the law.
While on patrol, Lancaster city officers (“Police: Teen spit on officer after arrest for drugs, gun,” Jan. 31) noticed two teenage boys riding bikes against traffic. While more serious charges were lodged against one of them, summary charges also were issued for riding the wrong way on a one-way street. I’m grateful for the officers doing their job and hope to see more police action curbing aggressive bicyclists, not only in Lancaster city, but also across the state.
Public input will also be of great help. As the saying goes, it’s the squeaky wheel that gets the oil.
Thomas Morrow
Penn Township