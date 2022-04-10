I recently pondered the matter of who gets to decide what is best for me and my family. Should it be me, or some nameless bureaucrat in Washington, D.C.? Should unelected, nameless bureaucrats decide what education my grandchildren are to be receiving, or my health care — is that theirs to decide or mine? What about how my tax dollars are spent? We certainly see the federal government is not capable of keeping its spending under control.

I thought the two main functions of the federal government were to defend our nation and to protect our rights as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. Over the years, I believe our politicians have taken control of matters in which they were never to be involved. We the people have allowed this to happen. If you are like me, you are wondering how we can curtail the unlimited control exerted by our federal government.

Well, thanks to Founding Father George Mason, we have a mechanism to reduce the heavy hand of our government. It is Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution. If you have not read it, I recommend you do so. This is our road to ending the federal government’s spending and debt crisis; the regulatory burden; congressional attacks on state sovereignty via control by federal grants; and takeover of the process that has diminished the federal government’s checks and balances, which were established to limit our government.

The time is now. Two-thirds of state legislatures are needed to call for a convention of states. Pennsylvania should be among them.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township