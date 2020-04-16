I just finished wading through the 880-page CARES Act passed by Congress. Beginning at page 721: $75 million for the National Endowment for the Arts, $7.5 million for salaries and expenses for the Smithsonian Institution, $25 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and $25 million for the House of Representatives (435 members). An article at bit.ly/SnopesHouse explains what this is for. It is shameful! Read it. It is time for Americans to hold our lawmakers accountable for their reckless spending.

In Article V of the Constitution, the Founding Fathers devised a way for the state legislatures to rein in the federal government by calling a convention of the states. There is an effort gaining momentum across the country to call for accountability from our elected officials. This plan is so full of common sense that I believe it can be supported by members of both political parties.

It is time for us to try one last-ditch effort to save our country from imploding due to greedy politicians and irresponsible political maneuvers. Something is terribly wrong when our “public servants” earn more money than the average American who is paying their salaries. Plus they have special health plans and perks most Americans couldn’t even dream of having.

The website conventionofstates.com clearly identifies the problem and what can be done to fix it. A petition can be sent to your member of Congress requesting him or her to get on board with this plan. It’s time to support a plan to change “business as usual” in Washington, D.C.

Lori Longenecker

Mount Joy Township